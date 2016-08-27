18-year-old woman killed in early morning wreck on Bluffton Parkway

An early morning crash Saturday on Bluffton Parkway near the Hampton Lake neighborhood killed an 18-year-old Bluffton woman and shut down the eastbound lanes of the road for several hours.
Two people were inside the vehicle around 2:45 a.m. when it ran off the road and into the nearby woods.
The passenger, Bluffton resident Christine Barrett, was pronounced dead on the scene, Deputy Beaufort County Coroner Debbie Youmans said.
The driver, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital.
“I don’t know how injured (the driver) was or what their condition is,” Bluffton Police Department spokeswoman Joy Nelson said Saturday afternoon.
The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments