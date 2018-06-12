Beaufort man who fired on house with child inside, later shot with own gun, sentenced.

A 22-year-old Beaufort man who fired a gun into a home while a 5-year-old child was inside and later attempted to rob a man at gunpoint has been sentenced to prison, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office news release.
Devon Jamahl Jenkins was sentenced to 10 years for firing a gun into an occupied mobile home and 11 years for strong arm robbery. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Jenkins pleaded guilty Monday to strong arm robbery in General Sessions Court at the Beaufort County Courthouse. the release said.
Jenkins fired a gun several times at a Westgate Circle home on March 11, 2016. Several of the bullets struck the home and one entered a bedroom where the child was. No one was injured.
In the second incident on May 8, 2017, a man sitting in a parked in a car on Vanita Drive in Burton was held up at gunpoint and pistol whipped by a masked man. The victim was able to wrestle the gun away and push the gunman to the ground. The masked man charged the victim and the victim shot the defendant in the neck with the gun.
The victim drove to safety and called 911, the release said.
Assistant Solicitor Dustin Whetsel prosecuted the case.
