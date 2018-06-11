He tried to use a brick to break into a Hilton Head store. It didn't work

A would-be burglar caught on video trying to smash a window with a brick at a Hilton Head Island business finally gave up and ran away early Saturday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened just after 3 a.m. at Black Market Minerals on Hilton Head, the report said. A white male was seen on surveillance footage attempting to break in through the backdoor of the business. The manager of the business reviewed the footage when she arrived at the store three hours later.
The man stood at the backdoor for several minutes tampering with the lock before opting for a more direct approach. He picked up a brick and and hammered the door glass. And while that didn't break the glass, did trigger the store alarm, which sent the man running.
Nothing was taken and there was minor damage to the door, the report said.
