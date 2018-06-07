Bluffton house fire leaves family of three homeless

A Bluffton home was destroyed Thursday morning in a fire that left a family of three homeless, according to the Bluffton Township Fire District.
The flames were reported at a Twin Oaks Road home around 9:30 a.m., according to Capt. Lee Levesque of the fire district. No injuries were reported.
Joy Nelson, spokesperson of the Bluffton Police Department, said that one of the people who lived in the home is a 5-year-old boy. The other two people who lived in the home were an adult male and an adult female.
Nelson said the police department is investigating the blaze.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family, according to a Red Cross news release.
The organization is providing the family with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
