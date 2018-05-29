School bus fire reported on Hardeeville roadway

Emergency crews are at the scene of a bus fire on a Hardeeville roadway, according to a City of Hardeeville news release.
The fire was reported on Old Charleston Road, and the road has been shut down.
The bus belongs to Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School and students were on board at the time of the fire, according to Joey Rowell, fire marshal for the Hardeeville Fire Department.
Rowell said no injuries have been reported, and that the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Witness testimony has so far led firefighters to believe a mechanical issue within the bus progressed into a fire, Rowell said.
The students were taken to school on another bus, he said. Firefighters continued to put the flames out as of 8:45 a.m.
Drivers in the area should use caution and find an alternative route.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
