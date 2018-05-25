Savannah police officer killed in line of duty at scene of early morning crash on I-16

A Savannah police officer was killed Friday morning at the scene of a vehicle accident on Interstate 16, city officials announced at a noon news conference.
Officer Anthony Christie, who had been with the Savannah Police Department about 2 1/2 years, was killed while responding to an initial crash near the Dean Forest Road exit about 3 a.m., according to interim Police Chief Mark Revenew.
WTOC reported that a truck crashed into Christie's police cruiser.
A third crash occurred in the same area about 5:30 a.m., the television station reported.
Details about the crashes were not available early Friday afternoon.
"Most of the time I start off with 'It's a great day to be in the city of Savannah,' but it's a sad day to be in the city of Savannah today," Mayor Eddie DeLoach said at the news conference.
"We grieve with his wife, Nicole. We grieve with his family who he's left behind," DeLoach said. "We grieve for our community."
