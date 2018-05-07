A mover was unpacking a truck at a Lady's Island home. Then a gun went off.

A mover escaped injury Saturday when a gun packed inside a clothes hamper went off and blew a hole in the side of the truck he was unloading, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The mover was unloading the truck in Oyster Bluff off Sams Point Road when the incident occurred. A clothes hamper fell from atop some moving boxes and the gun inside fired, he told Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies.
No one was hurt, and a deputy checked the nearby area to ensure no one was hit, the deputy's report said.
A deputy advised a representative of the out-of-state moving company to tell the gun's owner what happened.
