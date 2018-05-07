Investigation into Hilton Head nursing home sexual assault ongoing, police say

The investigation into an alleged sexual assault at a Hilton Head nursing home is continuing, according to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage.
No arrests have been made as of Monday, he said.
A patient at the Life Care Center of Hilton Head told a nurse last week she had been assaulted overnight. The center reported the incident to the sheriff's office and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to a sheriff's office report.
Bromage said previously a suspect in the assault has been identified as a nursing home employee. That person was "placed on suspension," according to the report.
DHEC said in an email it received an incident report of sexual assault from Life Care on May 2, 2018, according to Adrianna Bradley, DHEC spokesperson.
An emailed statement from the Life Care Center executive director Lynn Kilpatrick said the nursing home is "fully cooperating with the local police department in the investigation of an allegation of sexual abuse. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further information."
"All allegations from residents or associates are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly," the statement said.
Bradley said DHEC coordinates with local law enforcement in "serious allegations such as these."
Bromage said the sheriff's office is still conducting interviews as part of the investigation.
He said sexual assault investigations can take weeks depending on the number of witnesses and physical evidence involved.
If you suspect someone has been treated improperly at a healthcare facility in South Carolina, complaints can be filed online, or by calling 803-545-4370, according to Bradley.
