Driver shoots himself inside car in Bluffton, report says

A driver was treated by emergency personnel Saturday afternoon after he apparently accidentally shot himself in the leg while sitting in his car along Buck Island Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident was reported near Old Farm Road around 5:40 p.m.
A deputy's report said he arrived to find a man laying on the ground surrounded by several bystanders. He had a gunshot wound to the right leg, and the deputy applied a bandage and tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
The victim's vehicle was on Bluffton Parkway and he told the deputy he had been shot there and crawled out of his car. In a supplemental report, a deputy wrote that "it was disclosed that (the victim) accidentally shot himself while sitting in his vehicle," the report said. The victim told the deputy that the gun was in a brush line on the side of the roadway. The deputy found a black 9 mm Glock pistol.
No charges were listed in the report.
