Arrest made in East Area Rapist case, sources say. Sun City survivor 'overwhelmed with joy'

Multiple sources report an arrest has been made in the East Area Rapist case.
The East Area Rapist, also know as the Golden State Killer and the Original Night Stalker, plagued California between 1976 and 1986. He raped at least 45 and killed 12, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
His victims ranged in age from 12 to 41.
Jane Carson-Sandler, a Sun City resident, was the fifth victim of the East Area Rapist on Oct. 5, 1976.
Carson-Sandler said she received emails Wednesday from two detectives she has kept in touch with over the years informing her of the arrest.
"I just found out this morning," she said. "I'm overwhelmed with joy. I've been crying, sobbing."
Carson-Sandler said when shown the man's picture he was not familiar to her.
"I just can't tell you how I feel," she said. "After 42 years — wow!"
Carson-Sandler has written one book and co-authored another about her attack. She recently appeared on HLN's Unmasking a Killer, a five-part series about the East Area Rapist.
The Sacramento Bee reports authorities plan to make an announcement Wednesday about the suspect's arrest. The suspect has reportedly been living in the Sacramento area.
This story will be updated.
