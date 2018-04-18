'Help us catch him, once you stop laughing,' Georgia police say about this criminal

If you are planning a life of crime, a police department in Georgia offers some key advice: Choose your disguise better than the wannabe burglar who tried to hide behind a bottled water wrapper.
The man, captured on surveillance video, tried to rob a GameStop store in St. Marys, Georgia, on Friday.
The video shows him running from the store with the plastic wrapper from a case of bottled water over his head.
"You can help us catch him, once you stop laughing," the St. Marys Police Department posted on its Facebook page.
The suspect was identified by the department as Kerry Hammond Jr., 22.
He was last seen driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus, police reported.
Hammond is accused of burglary and criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.
Anyone with information about Hammond's whereabouts may call the police department at 912-882-4488 or Crime Stoppers at 912-576-0565.
Added the police department's Facebook post: "We'll be sippin' water while we wait!"
