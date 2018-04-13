Jasper County man arrested after crack cocaine, marijuana, gun seized from Ridgeland home

Crack cocaine, pain pills, marijuana, a handgun and drug paraphernalia were seized from a Ridgeland residence by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office during a raid Thursday evening, according to a news release.
Marvin Wright, 47, was arrested after attempting to run away.
A narcotics search warrant was issued for Wright's home on Orange Grove Road in the Mitchellville area of Ridgeland by the Bluffton Police Department, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the release said. It came after multiple complaints were received about drug sales. Deputies also "made multiple controlled narcotic purchases" from the home.
Wright faces charges of trafficking in crack cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the release said.
Wright was in possession of 43.5 grams of crack cocaine, 39.5 dosage units of Hydromorphone, 36.4 grams of marijuana, one handgun, two scales, packaging for narcotics distribution and $8,933.00 in cash, the release said.
