Man and woman killed in separate shootings in Hilton Head, Bluffton identified by police

Police have identified the man and woman who were both killed in separate shootings that occurred in the Hilton Head-Bluffton area Saturday evening.
Rockiem Graham,29, of Hilton Head, was identified as the Hilton Head Island homicide victim, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office press release. Graham was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle that was pulled over by police near the intersection of U.S. 278 and Indigo Run Plantation at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. They discovered the gunshot victim in the back of the vehicle at that time.
Police believe Graham was shot on Blazing Star Lane, off Squire Pope Road, where officers collected evidence from the scene, according to the release.
An autopsy on Graham is scheduled to be performed Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina, police said.
Betty Brayshaw, 54, of Bluffton, was identified as the victim of the shooting off of Mammy Grant Road.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a fatal shooting of a female adult in Bluffton at 9:40 p.m., according to Capt. Bob Bromage.
Police said family members called 911 when Brayshaw appeared at their residence with gunshot wounds.
"Upon their arrival, deputies found the woman inside of the residence and a secured scene," an alert from the office states.
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) confirmed Brayshaw eased upon arrival and that she had at least one gunshot wound, according to a press relase. Police located the outdoor crime scene and collected evidence.
A forensic autopsy on Brayshaw will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday.
Bromage said Saturday that it is not known if the two shootings are connected. Both shootings are being investigated as homicides.
Anyone with information on Rockiem Graham's homicide is asked contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427. For Betty Brayshaw's homicide, contact Sergeant Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709.
Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office emergency dispatch at 9-1-1 or if wanting to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
