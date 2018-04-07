2nd fatal shooting in 1 night: Woman shot to death in Bluffton, police say

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a fatal shooting of a female adult in Bluffton at 9:40 p.m., according to Capt. Bob Bromage.
"Upon their arrival, deputies found the woman inside of the residence and a secured scene," an alert from the office states.
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) confirmed the woman was deceased upon arrival and that she had at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies are actively investigating the case as a homicide where the incident occurred off of Mammy Grant Road.
No other information was readily available Saturday night.
Within hours, deputies responded to two fatal shootings in Beaufort County.
Deputies believe the first — involving an adult male victim — occurred off of Squire Pope Road on Hilton Head Island.
An eastbound lane on U.S. 278 near Indigo Run Plantation also was shut down for the investigation. Police had stopped a vehicle for driving recklessly near the intersection at about 8 p.m. They discovered the gunshot victim in the back of the vehicle at that time.
Bromage said Saturday that it is not known if the two shootings are connected.
The identity of both victims has not been released. Additional information will be released when available.
Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office emergency dispatch at 9-1-1 or if wanting to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
