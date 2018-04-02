A car caught fire in a Hilton Head Island parking lot Monday afternoon.
This driver noticed something was wrong before his car caught fire on Hilton Head

By Joan McDonough

April 02, 2018 07:21 PM

A driver on Hilton Head Island told firefighters he noticed some mechanical issues before be found a parking lot to pull into Monday afternoon, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Fire Marshal Joheida Fister said Monday evening.

He ended up pulling into the Chaplin Community Park lot on Castnet Drive shortly after 4 p.m.

The driver was not injured and was already outside of the car when a fire started in the engine compartment, Fister said.

The fire was under control within about 5 minutes of the firefighters arrival on two engines.

