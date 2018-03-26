Stock image
Pistol ends up in unusual place along Hilton Head roadway

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

March 26, 2018 01:33 PM

A 9mm pistol and a cell phone were seized by a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy after they were found near a sewage drain on Hilton Head Island on Friday morning.

The items were spotted around 9:30 a.m. near La Familia grocery store along William Hilton Parkway, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

"It appeared someone might have attempted to discard the items in the drain," a deputy wrote. They apparently failed.

When the deputy checked to see if the pistol had been reported stolen, it came back with no results.

