Pistol ends up in unusual place along Hilton Head roadway

A 9mm pistol and a cell phone were seized by a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy after they were found near a sewage drain on Hilton Head Island on Friday morning.
The items were spotted around 9:30 a.m. near La Familia grocery store along William Hilton Parkway, according to a Sheriff's Office report.
"It appeared someone might have attempted to discard the items in the drain," a deputy wrote. They apparently failed.
When the deputy checked to see if the pistol had been reported stolen, it came back with no results.
