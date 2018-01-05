Body found at Bluffton extended stay hotel ID’d as 35-year-old Bluffton man

A body found Friday morning at a Bluffton extended stay hotel has been identified as a Bluffton man.
The body of Kevin Hill Jr., 35, was found around 10:15 a.m. at the NEXTHome Extended Stay and Suites on Fording Island Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The cause and manner of the death are not apparent and the investigation is in its preliminary stages, according to a separate Sheriff’s Office news release.
Investigators will continue to interview witnesses and process the scene for forensic evidence.
Never miss a local story.
A forensic autopsy to be performed Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about Hill’s death may call Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments