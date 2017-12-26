Larry Schmitz
Have you seen this missing Bluffton man? Police looking for help

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

December 26, 2017 08:27 AM

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a reported missing and endangered person, 58-year-old Larry Schmitz.

Schmitz was last seen at his Bluffton home at 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Police believe he might have left in his silver 2004 Chrysler Sebring with South Carolina license plate 55487W.

Schmitz requires medication for a health condition, and his family is concerned for his well-being, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

