She went on a shopping spree at a Hilton Head gift shop. She skipped the paying part

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole goods from a Hilton Head Island gift shop Saturday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The woman, caught on surveillance video, was allegedly seen shoplifting about $61 worth of merchandise from Pelican’s Pouch on North Forest Beach Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information can call PFC. W. Crowley at 843-255-3308, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 17S258945.
