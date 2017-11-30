Submitted photo
She went on a shopping spree at a Hilton Head gift shop. She skipped the paying part

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 30, 2017

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole goods from a Hilton Head Island gift shop Saturday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The woman, caught on surveillance video, was allegedly seen shoplifting about $61 worth of merchandise from Pelican’s Pouch on North Forest Beach Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information can call PFC. W. Crowley at 843-255-3308, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 17S258945.

