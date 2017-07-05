The Pelican’s Pouch opens in new location on Hilton Head

The Pelican’s Pouch, a longtime gift shop on Hilton Head Island, opened Wednesday in its new location at 1 North Forest Beach Drive in Coligny Plaza.
The store first opened in 2001 at South Beach Marina. That location was closed in December to give owners time to move, Emily Bonvissuto, marketing manager for the shop, said Wednesday.
The store carries gift items, including mud pies, needlepoint accessories, T-shirts and handbags, Bonvissuto said.
The new location is just a couple doors down from the store’s sister retail shop Island Girl. The store specializes in women’s clothing, children clothing, shoes and monogramming, Bonvissuto said.
She said The Pelican’s Pouch is opening its doors now but still has a little work to do. She said it will open 10 a.m. daily, but its closing time will be flexible for a few more weeks.
For more information, call 843-363-5775.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
