A gunshot was fired at a USCB apartment. Then he was picked up on drug charges.

An accidental gunshot inside an University of South Carolina Beaufort Gateway on-campus apartment earlier this week led to the arrest of a Ridgeland man wanted by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies on an unrelated drug charge.
Treivon Jenkins, 24, is currently being held at the Jasper County Detention Center on a cocaine manufacturing charge following an incident Sunday in which he is suspected of accidentally firing a gun at the college and then fleeing the scene. No one was injured and only minor damage was done to the apartment during the incident, USCB spokeswoman Kerry Jarvis said. She said Jenkins was a guest of one of the residents.
Three other people were in the apartment at the time of the gunshot, said USCB’s director of public safety and chief of campus police Henry Garbade.
Garbade said campus police took statements from the three apartment residents, while the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office took the lead in investigating the criminal aspect of the situation, he said.
A statement posted Wednesday to the USCB Facebook page read, “This was an isolated incident that was accidental, and there is no continued threat to the campus.”
“No one was targeted and there were no injuries as a result of the discharge,” according to the statement. “Weapons are not allowed on campus, and that is clearly stated in all policies and on signage around campus. Both USCB Housing and USCB Police have been working with students regarding their concerns.”
Jarvis referred a question about whether an alert was sent to students and faculty notifying them of the incident to vice-chancellor for student development Doug Oblander. Multiple calls to Oblander were not returned as of Thursday afternoon.
Jenkins was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to jail booking documents. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
The circumstances of Jenkin’s arrest remained unclear Thursday afternoon. Jasper County Sheriff Christopher Malphrus and other sheriff’s office personnel did not return multiple seeking for comment.
