74-year-old Hilton Head man wanted in two hit and runs, but where is he?

Hilton Head Island resident James Rex Voorhees, 74, has been identified as the driver accused in a hit-and-run that injured a deputy in Florida.
On Nov. 22, Flagler County, Fla., Deputy Bret Wood was on a motorcycle attempting a traffic stop of a vehicle — a Buick Rendevous with a South Carolina license plate — allegedly involved in a crash at State Road 100 and Interstate 95 in Palm County, Fla. The vehicle stopped abruptly on the on-ramp to I-95, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, and Wood lost control of his motorcycle.
The driver of the Buick left the scene, the news release said.
Wood sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening to his chin, chest and arms.
Voorhees faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage for the first crash, leaving the scene of an accident with injury — a felony — for the second crash, and driving with a suspended license with knowledge, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Voorhees’ driver’s license was suspended in July 2016, the news release said.
Anyone with information on Voorhees’ location may call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 and reference case number 17-102609 or call Crimestoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-477-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
