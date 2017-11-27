Red Cross helps family after Pritchardville house fire

A Pritchardville family is being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire to their home Monday night.
The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. at 36 Benton Lane, according to fire district spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter Monday night. No further information was immediately available.
The Red Cross was helping the family of two adults and four children by providing financial assistance and comfort kits, according to a Red Cross news release Tuesday afternoon.
Benton Lane is a residential road off May River Road, less than a mile east of the traffic circle at S.C. 46 and S.C. 170, Google Maps showed.
Never miss a local story.
No update was available from Bluffton Township Fire District on Tuesday.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments