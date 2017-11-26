I-95 traffic and three Jasper County crashes — one of them a hit-and-run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting three traffic accidents including a hit-and-run that happened late Sunday morning/early Sunday afternoon.
The first reported accident happened at 10:50 a.m. in Jasper County on I-95 North around mile marker 25 and U.S. 17. The number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time.
A South Carolina Department of Transportation realtime traffic map showed congestion approximately 3 miles from exit 28 — near mile marker 25 and the Ridgeland and Coosawatchie areas — on both the north and southbound sides of I-95.
A second, non-injury accident is being reported in Jasper County on U.S. 17, roughly a half mile from the state line. It is blocking traffic according to the Highwway Patrol, and happened around noon.
Highway Patrol spokesman Lance Cpl. David Jones said that two SUVs were involved in that accident.
At 12:35 p.m. the Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run accident with no injuries by mile marker 26 on I-95 southbound, near the intersection with U.S. 17. The incident was removed from the incident list around 1:30 p.m.
The traffic map also showed significant congestion on I-95 on the southbound side from about 5 miles south of the exit 18 to the Georgia state line and on the northbound side from the state line to about exit 8.
As of 2:15 p.m. the Highway Patrol’s website shows all accidents in Jasper County cleared.
Jones confirmed multiple accidents on I-95 causing traffic delays, and said that, despite earlier reports on the Highway Patrol’s information site, there were no injuries associated with any of the accidents in Jasper County.
While I-95 is clear of all accidents, it is still heavily congested according to Jones,, who suggests taking alternate routes if possible.
