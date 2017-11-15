More Videos

  The theft occurred on Tuesday night at the Mall Boulevard Kroger.

    The theft occurred on Tuesday night at the Mall Boulevard Kroger.

The theft occurred on Tuesday night at the Mall Boulevard Kroger.
The theft occurred on Tuesday night at the Mall Boulevard Kroger.

Crime & Public Safety

Gone in 40 seconds: brazen Savannah thief makes off with Salvation Army red donation kettle

By Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

November 15, 2017 5:50 PM

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man who stole a Salvation Army Red Kettle from a donation area outside Kroger on Mall Boulevard on Tuesday night. He was wearing red pants and a camouflage jacket and can be seen removing the kettle from its tripod and running away with it while the Salvation Army bell ringer is looking the other way.

Several witnesses attempted to chase the subject but lost sight of him.

Anyone with information should call the detective tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

