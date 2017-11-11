Hilton Head non-profit’s vehicle broken into

A volunteer for Church Mouse returned to the thrift store Thursday morning to find the window smashed from one of the non-profit’s vehicles, according a to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The store uses its profit to fund island charities and church missions, its website states.
The volunteer says he left the vehicle on Wednesday and arrived Thursday to find the window shattered and the glove compartment open.
Items in the compartment had been gone through, he said.
Owners of Church Mouse refused to press charges if the suspect is found, the report states.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments