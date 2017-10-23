Crime & Public Safety

A clown with a knife: An early morning stroll in Bluffton turns scary

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

October 23, 2017 1:18 PM

A man reported seeing a clown with a knife early Saturday morning as he walked along Fording Island Road, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. and two officers responded to the 200 block of Fording Island Road.

When the arrived, the man who called 911 told them that he was walking in the area when he “heard something behind him,” the report said.

The man shone his flashlight in the direction of the noise and saw “a person wearing a clown outfit” around 50 yards away. When the man spoke to the clown, the clown “slowly turned toward him and he could see a knife in the ‘clown’s’ hand.”

The clown then “slowly tilted his head, turned back around and began walking away toward Island West (Drive),” the report said.

The officers searched the area and were unable to locate anyone dressed as a clown. They notified the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office of the incident because of the direction the clown headed.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

    A woman led Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high speed chase around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Police used a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to safely stop the vehicle. When police approached the vehicle, they found two young children — ages 5 and 8 — in the back seat. Neither was wearing a seatbelt. Police say the mother was under the influence of drugs at the time of the chase. She's been arrested and charged with DUI, drug possession, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and two counts of endangering a child by DUI. Neither child was injured. Note: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat 1:22

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat
Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee 0:23

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee
Beaufort Sheriff’s office: Broad River Bridge jumper may not have survived if not for these two 0:32

Beaufort Sheriff’s office: Broad River Bridge jumper may not have survived if not for these two

View More Video