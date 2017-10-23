A clown with a knife: An early morning stroll in Bluffton turns scary

A man reported seeing a clown with a knife early Saturday morning as he walked along Fording Island Road, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The incident was reported around 1 a.m. and two officers responded to the 200 block of Fording Island Road.
When the arrived, the man who called 911 told them that he was walking in the area when he “heard something behind him,” the report said.
The man shone his flashlight in the direction of the noise and saw “a person wearing a clown outfit” around 50 yards away. When the man spoke to the clown, the clown “slowly turned toward him and he could see a knife in the ‘clown’s’ hand.”
The clown then “slowly tilted his head, turned back around and began walking away toward Island West (Drive),” the report said.
The officers searched the area and were unable to locate anyone dressed as a clown. They notified the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office of the incident because of the direction the clown headed.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments