Crime & Public Safety

Recognize this guy? He’s suspected of shoplifting Makita drills from Walmart in Bluffton

By Joan McDonough

October 16, 2017 5:29 PM

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify a man who allegedly shoplifted at the Bluffton Walmart this month.

The man is suspected of stealing $53 worth of tools from the Bluffton Road business on Oct. 7, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Surveillance footage showed him putting two Makita drills in his shopping cart leaving the store without paying.

Anyone with information can call PFC. G. Cox at 843-255-3308 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777, and reference case No. 17S219281.

