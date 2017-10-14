stock image
One injured after gunman shoots into Burton home with adults and children inside

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 14, 2017 9:44 AM

One adult is injured after an unknown gunman shot several times into a Burton home on Maxine Lane where two adults and two children were present, A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, press release states.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene at about 10:45 pm. Friday night.

Upon arrival deputies found one adult in the home had a gunshot wound, the release states. It says deputies also found numerous bullet holes in the home and area around it.

The victim did not sustain life threatening injuries, the release said.

The investigation remains ongoing. The reason for the shooting remains unknown, the release states.

Anyone with information in reference to the incident should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (843) 524-2777.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

