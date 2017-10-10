Crime & Public Safety

His nickname might be ‘Cornbread,’ and this Hilton Head store thinks he stole some beer

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

October 10, 2017 3:16 PM

A man shoplifted three cases of Bud Light on Oct. 4, 2017, but was caught by store cameras, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The incident happened at the Kangaroo Express on Gum Tree Road, according to the report.

No charges have yet been filed, according to the report, which stated the beer was valued at $21.13 per case. And the store’s management doesn’t know the man’s name — only his nickname, which another customer said is “Cornbread.”

According to the report, the man — a white male — walked into the store and bought a pack of cigarettes, then walked out to his car. He came back in a few minutes later to use the bathroom. Before he left, he allegedly picked up three cases of beer, walked out without paying for them and put the items in his truck.

The store owner, according to the report, has seen the same man allegedly shoplift before, and the Sheriff’s Office has an open case on that incident, too.

For now, though, “Cornbread” remains at large.

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

    The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a male subject wanted for committing a burglary at the Enmarket convenience store in Okatie around 2:05 a.m. Monday. The Sheriff's Office posted this video of the incident on their Facebook page. In the video, the man appears to hack his way through the wall and crawls into the office of the gas station. Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC and reference case number 17S218016. A reward may be offered for identification.

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 1:13

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall
This Lowcountry buoy won't be going anywhere 0:39

This Lowcountry buoy won't be going anywhere
Car is removed from marsh at Beaufort Downtown Marina 4:28

Car is removed from marsh at Beaufort Downtown Marina

View More Video