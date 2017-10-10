His nickname might be ‘Cornbread,’ and this Hilton Head store thinks he stole some beer

A man shoplifted three cases of Bud Light on Oct. 4, 2017, but was caught by store cameras, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident happened at the Kangaroo Express on Gum Tree Road, according to the report.
No charges have yet been filed, according to the report, which stated the beer was valued at $21.13 per case. And the store’s management doesn’t know the man’s name — only his nickname, which another customer said is “Cornbread.”
According to the report, the man — a white male — walked into the store and bought a pack of cigarettes, then walked out to his car. He came back in a few minutes later to use the bathroom. Before he left, he allegedly picked up three cases of beer, walked out without paying for them and put the items in his truck.
The store owner, according to the report, has seen the same man allegedly shoplift before, and the Sheriff’s Office has an open case on that incident, too.
For now, though, “Cornbread” remains at large.
Wade Livingston
