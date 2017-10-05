Stock image
Hear a knock on your door in the Bluffton area? A scammer may be on the other side

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 05, 2017 3:09 PM

Bluffton area residents are being warned of door-to-door solicitors asking for money or personal information over the past few days, some of whom offered residents a ride to the nearest ATM to get cash, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Various Facebook posts detailed a man or a woman (gender descriptions varied asking for money for hurricane relief efforts or offering to drive someone to an ATM if they did not have cash on hand, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. A van with an Alabama license plate is believed to be associated with these individuals, the news release said.

“We know of no charitable cause or any other legitimate reason for these subjects to be soliciting money in Beaufort County,” the release said.

Residents or visitors who chave contact with people soliciting personal information or money in this or any other suspicious way can call 911, according to the release.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

