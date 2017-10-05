Hilton Head woman attacked by dogs after blind canine sparks animal frenzy

A Hilton Head Island woman was taken to the hospital Sept. 26 after she was attacked by several of her roommate’s dogs, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident was not reported to the Sheriff’s Office until Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, according to the report.
A deputy met the woman at Hilton Head Hospital where she was being treated. The woman told him she had been pet sitting for her roommate, who has six dogs. The animals, she said, are rescues and certain dogs must be separated in the house.
On the morning of the incident, the woman woke to see a blind dog pushing on a gate that separated it from two other dogs, the report said. In an effort to prevent the dogs from interacting, the woman pushed the blind dog away from the gate. That’s when the blind dog began to bite her on her wrist.
“The other dogs became frenzied and then started to attack her as well,” the report said.
The woman suffered “severe” lacerations to her right wrist and right calf and had various other bites on her legs and arms.
The woman told the deputy that she began to lose a lot of blood and “fade in and out,” the report said. A friend of the woman took her to the hospital where the woman said she was rushed into emergency plastic surgery.
The woman also told the deputy that her roommate had saved the dogs from being euthanized and had also been attacked previously. She added that her roommate has a 12-year-old child living in the home.
The deputy contacted animal control and informed them of the incident. No charges were mentioned in the report.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
