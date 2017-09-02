Crime & Public Safety

September 2, 2017 10:24 AM

Man arrested following officer involved shooting in Bluffton

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy shot five times at a suspect pointing a pistol at him early Saturday morning at the Vista View apartments in Bluffton, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office press release states.

The deputy was patrolling the apartments at about 1:40 a.m. when he observed two male subjects sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot, the release states. It states he decided to investigate the situation further and activated his lights and started to exit his patrol car.

It says a passenger, fled the car with a pistol in his hand upon the deputies approach. The deputy chased the man around the back of the apartment complex, the release says.

“Upon reaching the back of the apartment building, the deputy encountered the male subject, who was lying on the ground in the prone position, pointing the pistol at him,” the release states. “Fearing for his safety, the deputy fired five shots from his duty pistol at the subject. The subject, not struck by any of the bullets, threw his pistol to the side and surrendered.”

The man, Davontae Grant, 18, of Bluffton was put under arrest and charged with Fleeing to Evade Arrest, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm, the release states.

The pistol Grant allegedly was caring was recovered and cleared for safety, the release states. It states it had one bullet in the chamber.

The second man in the vehicle fled the scene while the deputy was pursuing Grant, the release states. The man has yet to be found.

Grant was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated without further incident, the release states.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called by the Sheriff's Office to investigate the officer involved shooting aspect of the case, the release states. The SLED agents are currently on-scene.

This story will be updated with additional information.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG


