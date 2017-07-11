Report: Why an ‘aggressive’ Shia LaBeouf kissed a Savannah police officer’s hand

Before, during, and after Shia LaBeouf’s arrest early Saturday morning in Savannah, the actor displayed bizarre behavior, acted aggressively toward Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers and, at one point, kissed an officer’s hand, according to police reports released Tuesday.

Prior to his 4 a.m. arrest for obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, the “Transformers” star reportedly asked a bystander near Wild Wings Cafe in the City Market area for a cigarette. The woman “told him no,” and LaBeouf then asked a nearby SCMPD officer for a smoke and got the same response, according to the report.

LaBeouf began cursing and was asked by police “to leave the area,” the report said.

Instead of leaving, the report says the actor “started coming towards (an officer) in (an) aggressive manner.”

The officer “grabbed (LaBeouf’s) arm to put him in handcuffs and he snatch(ed) away ... and started running towards the Andaz Hotel” on Barnard Street in downtown Savannah, the report said. He hurled insults at the officer as he ran.

LaBeouf was found “hiding in a corner” inside the hotel lobby and was placed under arrest, according the report.

After he was handcuffed, the actor — who was in Savannah filming the movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon” with Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern — “started being combative” and behaving belligerently toward officers and bystanders, including an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, the report said.

Once in the backseat of a patrol car, LaBeouf reportedly told an officer that he “he wishes (the officer) caught him in Los Angeles with his conceal(ed) carry.”

“During the trip to the jail, (LaBeouf) repeated multiple times that (the one of the arresting officers) was a racist for arresting a fellow white man,” according to the report.

After arriving at the Chatham County Detention Center, LaBeouf told an officer he “would spit in (his) face if it was not for the fact that he respected (the officer),” the report said.

While in a pre-booking area at the jail, the police report said LaBeouf “became very disorderly and loud” and had to be restrained against a wall, according to the report

LaBeouf reportedly “continued to attempt to struggle against the wall” and “began reaching on (an officer’s) gun belt and began pulling on (his) radio, while (LaBeouf) was stating that he was grabbing for (the officer’s) gun.”

The officer put his hand on LaBeouf’s shoulder “in an attempt to maintain control of him,” the report said. “It was at this point in time that (LaBeouf) leaned over and kissed (the officer’s) hand,” the report said.

Several minutes later, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies took custody of LaBeouf and booked him, according to the report.

LaBeouf was released on a $3,500 bond late Saturday morning.