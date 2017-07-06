He died pushing people to safety in Savannah City Market violence; friends to march in his honor

A Savannah man who was killed early Wednesday in the City Market area is being remembered as a hero.
Scott Waldrup, a 30-year-old bystander who worked as general manager of “The Grey,” a popular downtown Savannah restaurant, was killed when a car fleeing the scene of a shooting crashed into a crowd of pedestrians, according to reports.
While fleeing police following a shooting at City Market in downtown Savannah just after midnight on July 5, 17-year-old suspect Jerry Chambers Jr. crashed into a crowd of people on Bay Street, killing Waldrup and two others.
Robert Milie, president of the Savannah Fire Union, said Waldrup took heroic action in his final moments, shoving others out of the way of the vehicle that took his life even as it sped toward him, according to witness accounts.
“Scott died doing what me and our proud members attempt to do everyday, which is protect the citizens and visitors of this city. Many witness accounts report that Scott died a hero as he herded and even pushed many would-be victims to safety at the expense of his own life,” said Milie on Facebook.
Waldrup’s coworkers at “The Grey” also took to Facebook to honor him.
“Scott was more than the general manager of The Grey. He was part of the very soul of who we are and what we do. His contributions were exponential because of the purity and generosity of his spirit. Those of us who knew him are truly lucky and infinitely better people for having had him, for far too short a time, in our lives,” one post said.
His friends arranged a march on Savannah’s City Hall on Thursday.
Comments