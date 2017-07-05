A fire marshal was called to the scene of the Bluffton Fat Patties on Wednesday afternoon after an employee was burned in an apparent flash fire.
Bluffton Fat Patties flash fire sends one to Georgia burn center

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

July 05, 2017 2:16 PM

A male employee of the Bluffton Fat Patties restaurant was flown to a burn center in Augusta after sustaining injuries in what firefighters are calling a flash fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. and was caused by a piece of equipment, according to Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District.

“It was not a true explosion,” Hunter said. “It was a flash fire from a piece of equipment.”

A fire marshal was at the scene on Wednesday afternoon to determine the cause of the fire, and the restaurant was evacuated, Hunter said. No damage to the building was reported, but the business will be closed until further notice.

A Facebook post made by the restaurant’s page indicated that the fire that “seriously burned” an employee was believed to be related to a gas leak. Restaurant leadership hopes to reopen on Friday after repairs are made and equipment is checked, according to the post.

The identity of the employee was not released.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

