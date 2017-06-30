Ohio teen: A shark bit me on the first day of my Hilton Head vacation

0:37 Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit Pause

0:45 'I thought it was my brother messing with me:' Teen describes Hilton Head shark attack

0:34 Fourth of July means fireworks, but this Beaufort law may dampen your plans

3:59 Two of three missing Jasper County teens found

0:46 Disgruntled customers viciously attack Georgia restaurant owner, 15-year-old daughter

0:53 Bluffton Police Chief Joey Reynolds is set to retire. So what's his biggest accomplishment?

0:29 Sister of Beaufort man found dead on Sunday wants answers

0:52 A Lady's Island man went missing last week. This is where police found his body.

1:13 Watch as this Port Royal gas station clerk allegedly steals more than $1,500 in SC lottery tickets