Daufuskie firefighters battle brush fire large brush fire, call in state forestry commission

Firefighters on Daufuskie Island have been working around the clock since Friday to monitor a brush fire the department says started after a cigarette was thrown into the woods.
According to Chief Edward Boys of the Daufuskie Island Fire Department, the fire started on Friday and has spread toward the Melrose Resort to the west and residential properties to the east.
Boys said no property damage or injuries have been reported as the department allows the fire to burn to the edge of roadways in the hope that it will run out of fuel.
“We set up our ladder truck and put out a master stream to protect the woods to the east and woods,” Boys said on Tuesday. “Crews stayed out there all night long.”
The S.C. Forestry Commission is sending a plow to the island on Tuesday to create “fire breaks” that are designed to snuff out the flames, Boys said.
