Update: Bluffton family was home when property was destroyed by fire

A Bluffton family was home Monday afternoon when a fire consumed their single-family house, an RV and a vehicle on Laurel Court.
Bluffton Township Fire District firefighters responded to a fire on Laurel Court off Goethe Road around 4 p.m., according to spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter. No injuries were reported.
The home and the small pull-behind RV and small SUV behind the home all appear to be complete losses and all belonged to the same family, Hunter said. The American Red Cross is on its way to help the family, he said.
