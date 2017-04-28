Man charged with breaking into Bluffton home, sexually assaulting woman

A 29-year-old Tillman man was arrested Friday on charges he broke into a Bluffton home and sexually assaulted a woman inside, Bluffton police said.
Lance Elam left the area after the assault, but was located and arrested a short time later, according to police department news release. The location of the incident was not listed in the release.
Elam was charged with first-degree sexual assault and burglary, the release said. He is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center while police continue to investigate the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4560.
Comments