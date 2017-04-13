County deputies seek missing Beaufort man

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a Beaufort man who hasn’t been seen since April 2.
Bryan Sewell, 37, was reported missing from the Beaufort area by family and friends and has not been seen since around 9 a.m. on April 2, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Sewell is described as an African American around 6 feet tall and 170 pounds.
He may be driving a 2009 blue Nissan Altima with South Carolina license plate LGU444.
Anyone with information may contact Sgt. David Wilkerson at 843-255-3420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
