April 13, 2017 3:51 PM

County deputies seek missing Beaufort man

By Caitlin Turner

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a Beaufort man who hasn’t been seen since April 2.

Bryan Sewell, 37, was reported missing from the Beaufort area by family and friends and has not been seen since around 9 a.m. on April 2, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sewell is described as an African American around 6 feet tall and 170 pounds.

He may be driving a 2009 blue Nissan Altima with South Carolina license plate LGU444.

Anyone with information may contact Sgt. David Wilkerson at 843-255-3420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

