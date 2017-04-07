Naked man spotted driving convertible in Old Town Bluffton arrested Thursday

A naked man spotted driving a convertible around Bluffton’s Dubois Park was arrested Thursday, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.
Robert Lessig, 63, was arrested on multiple charges “after he was seen driving in Old Town while exposing” himself to bystanders, according to the release news release.
The call reporting a naked man driving a white Chrysler Sebring convertible came in to the department at around 4:30 p.m.
“An officer immediately responded to Dubois Park to find Lessig parked at the end of Lawrence Street next to (Dubois Park),” according to the release. “The officer also found beer bottles inside and outside the vehicle.”
Bluffton Police Department Maj. Joseph Manning said in an email Friday that Lessig “was not naked at the time our officers encountered him.”
“He first admitted to officers that he removed his pants while driving because he dropped a lit cigarette on them,” Manning said. “He then retracted that statement and stated he was never naked in the vehicle.”
Despite that fact that Lessig ultimately “denied driving the area naked,” Manning said “witnesses indicated they (saw) him in the vehicle naked.”
The Beaufort County Detention Center jail log lists a North Carolina address for Lessig. Manning said there is “no indication he has a local address.”
It is unclear what brought him to Bluffton.
Lessig was charged with indecent exposure, possession of an open alcohol container, and littering.
As of late Friday morning he was still being held at the detention center.
This story will be updated.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments