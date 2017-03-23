Fire damages mobile home on Hilton Head’s Marshland Road

A structure fire on Marshland Road on Hilton Head Island burned away a portion of the roof on a mobile home but left no injuries in its wake Thursday afternoon
The fire, reported at 2:51 p.m., broke out at 11 Marshlandand and was under control by 3:19 p.m., according to Joheida Fister of the Hilton Head Fire and Rescue Division.
One resident was home when the fire broke out but he was able to escape without injury.
An investigation into the fire’s cause continues, Fister said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
