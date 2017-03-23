Crime & Public Safety

March 23, 2017 11:13 AM

Structure fire still burning at Lakes at Edgewater in Bluffton

Firefighters and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. to an apartment building fire at the Lakes at Edgewater in Bluffton.

A few buildings have been evacuated and there are no reports of injuries at this time, according to a Sheriff’s Office advisory message.

Fire personnel are working to contain the fire.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area of area of Buckingham Plantation Drive and Bluffton Parkway near the Lakes at Edgewater until the area is deemed safe.

This story will be updated.

