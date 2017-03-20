Early-morning fire hits home in Bluffton’s Pinecrest community

No injuries were reported in a structure fire that devastated a Bluffton family’s home on Monday morning.
The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. at 3 Bristlestone Court in the Pinecrest community, according to Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District.
Hunter could not say how many people were inside when the fire began, how it began, or where it started .
The American Red Cross will be contacted to help the family, Hunter said.
