Hollywood man charged in death of Bluffton’s Polly Mitchell to face trial today

The trial for a Hollywood man charged in a Bluffton woman’s 2014 murder is expected to begin in Beaufort County Court this morning.
Jerry Lee Manigault faces charges in the death of 70-year-old Polly Ann Mitchell on May 12, 2014.
At the time he was charged in Mitchell’s death, Manigault was already being held without bond in Charleston County on murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary charges stemming from the death of Julia Mudgett, 77, who lived near Manigualt in a mobile home in Hollywood, a community south of Charleston.
Manigault, a convicted sex offender, is accused of murdering Mitchell at her home on Buck Island Road after sexually assulting her, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release released at the time the charges were filed.
Manigualt was also charged with burglary grand larceny and criminal sexual conduct in connection with Mitchell’s death, according to Beaufort County Court records.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
