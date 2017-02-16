Bicyclist killed by vehicle on Hilton Head near Shelter Cove

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed this morning near the Shelter Cove Towne Center on Hilton Head, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.
The bicyclist was traveling east on U.S. 278 at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday when a vehicle struck the cyclist, said Sheriff Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.
Drivers should expect delays in the area for the next several hours as all eastbound lanes in the area are being rerouted.
The bicyclist in the collision has not yet been identified by law enforcement.
This story will be updated.
