Hardeeville recycling plant fire under investigation

Fire hit a Hardeeville recyling plant late Wednesday night, according to a city of Hardeeville news release.
Hardeeville Fire Department responded to the Caraustar Recovered Fiber’s Hardeeville recycling plant at the intersection of U.S. 17 and U.S. 321 about 9:40 p.m. and “expected to be fighting the blaze for a while,” according to the release sent about 10:40 p.m.
Firefighters found the fire apparently started outside and moved to the building, according to a WTOC report. The cause is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments