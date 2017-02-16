Crime & Public Safety

February 16, 2017 8:38 AM

Hardeeville recycling plant fire under investigation

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Fire hit a Hardeeville recyling plant late Wednesday night, according to a city of Hardeeville news release.

Hardeeville Fire Department responded to the Caraustar Recovered Fiber’s Hardeeville recycling plant at the intersection of U.S. 17 and U.S. 321 about 9:40 p.m. and “expected to be fighting the blaze for a while,” according to the release sent about 10:40 p.m.

Firefighters found the fire apparently started outside and moved to the building, according to a WTOC report. The cause is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Related content

Crime & Public Safety

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bluffton home destroyed in fire. Neighbor: Watched it 'turn into a roman candle'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos