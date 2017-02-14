Majority of SC immigration arrests last week were made in Beaufort County

The majority of arrests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in South Carolina last week were made in Beaufort County, according to a ICE press release issued Tuesday morning.
Eleven of the 19 arrests across South Carolina were made in Beaufort County.
According to the release, 190 unlawfully present aliens were arrested in ICE’s southern region of South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by the department’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.
The arrested targeted immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens, the release said.
According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports those detained from Beaufort County include:
▪ Mateo Campos-Rodriguez, Juan Alberto Gomez-Cortes, Carlos Galindo-Vargas and Sabastain Gallegos-May, who were located and detained Feb. 7 on Hilton Head Island.
▪ Ambrosio Adame-Maldonado, Fontino Mancera-Gonzalez and Jonathan Romero-Delgado, who were located and detained in the Bluffton/Hilton Head Island area on Feb. 8.
▪ Sergio Benvavides-Ramos, Jose Manuel Parra-Camacho, Adan Benavides-Ramos and Candelario Benavides-Ramos, who were detained early Thursday morning in the Lady’s Island area.
Of the 190 arrested in all three states, 127 had prior criminal convictions in addition to an illegal immigration status, the release said.
Another 29 had previously been removed from the United States and illegally re-entered.
An additional 17 more were immigration fugitives with outstanding final orders of removal issued by a federal immigration judge, the release said.
Specific charges for those detained in Beaufort County have not been released.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
