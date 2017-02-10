Bluffton home ‘total loss’ after structure fire

The Bluffton Township Fire District responded to a structure fire on Goethe Road on Friday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, district spokesperson Capt. Randy Hunter said.
The fire damaged a mobile home, which Hunter said appeared to be “a total loss.”
“The fire is under control,” Hunter said around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, “but it’s not completely out.”
Hunter did not know the exact address of the fire, but said it was across the street from the baseball fields at M.C. Reilly Sports Complex.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
