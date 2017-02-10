Crime & Public Safety

February 10, 2017 4:52 PM

Bluffton home ‘total loss’ after structure fire

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

The Bluffton Township Fire District responded to a structure fire on Goethe Road on Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, district spokesperson Capt. Randy Hunter said.

The fire damaged a mobile home, which Hunter said appeared to be “a total loss.”

“The fire is under control,” Hunter said around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, “but it’s not completely out.”

Hunter did not know the exact address of the fire, but said it was across the street from the baseball fields at M.C. Reilly Sports Complex.

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

Beaufort County traffic camera catches distant fire

Smoke from a mobile home fire could be seen from the Beaufort County traffic camera at Bluffton Parkway and Persimmon Road, as seen in these stills from between 4:10 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 2017.

The Island Packet from Beaufort County camera images

Related content

Crime & Public Safety

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ridgeland fire chief: I-95 project needed for first responders, too

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos